DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONDEMNS PROTEST AGAINST VISIT OF US VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS

Opposition Democratic Party Leader Judith Kabemba says the political parties that protested the visit of the United States Vice President Kamala Harris have missed an opportunity to advance the country’s democracy and push for solutions of economic emancipation.

Some opposition political parties yesterday presented a letter of protest at the U.S Embassy in Zambia against a visit by U.S Vice President Kamala Harris, which coincides with the second summit for democracy.

According to PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda, the protests were in response to the government’s failure to address several issues, including LGBTQ rights and the country’s stance on Russia.

But speaking when she featured on the Phoenix FM’s Friday edition of Let the People Talk Program this morning, Ms Kabemba says the protests are hypocritical especially that the Democracy Summit was a high-level gathering of global leaders held to strengthen democratic institutions and promote human rights.

Ms Kabemba says Zambia needs help from both America and China hence the need to partner with them to achieve industrialization agenda and other economic developments.

Meanwhile, Ms Kabemba has stressed on the need to start pushing for legislation that makes corruption cases non-bailable to prevent the scourge from spreading further especially that it affects service delivery and forces ordinary citizens into abject poverty.

PHOENIX NEWS