Demonstrations against guy marriages underway in Malawi

Christians across the country have taken to the street to protest against same sex marriages and in Blantyre the demonstrations are currently underway.

The protesters started marching from Clock tower and they are heading to Blantyre City Council offices where they will present a petition.

Similar protests are also taking place in other districts of the country including in Lilongwe and Zomba.

Episcopal Conference of Malawi representatives, Evangelical Association of Malawi,Malawi Council of Churches and other interested groups told a media briefing in Lilongwe yesterday that the march is not aimed to stigmatise or harm those propagating same-sex relationships ,but to show them the right way.

Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of Blantyre Diocese has joined the protest.