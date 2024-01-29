Demonstrators hurl soup at Mona Lisa artwork

Demonstrators threw soup at the glass that is protecting the Mona Lisa painting in Paris.

Leonardo da Vinci painted a famous picture in the 16th Century. It is kept in the Louvre museum in Paris.

It’s safe because it’s behind strong, bulletproof glass. It’s probably not broken or harmed.

A video showed two people protesting for better and good food, saying our farming system is not well.

Farmers in Paris have been protesting because they want fuel costs to stop going up and for regulations to be easier. On Friday, they blocked important roads in and out of the city.

The Mona Lisa has been protected by glass since the 1950s because someone damaged it with acid.

In 2019, the museum said it put in new see-through bulletproof glass to keep it safe.

In 2022, someone who wants to make a change threw cake at the painting and told people to think about the Earth.

The artwork was taken from the Louvre in 1911, and it made a big stir around the world. Vincenzo Peruggia worked at a really popular museum and he hid in a cupboard overnight to steal the painting.

It was found two years later when he tried to sell it to a store that sells old and valuable items in Florence, Italy.