Denmark To Ban Burning Of Korans

Denmark’s justice minister, Peter Hummelgaard, on Friday said that the government plans to ban Koran burnings after a string of desecrations of Islam’s holy book in the Scandinavian nation sparked anger in Muslim countries.

Hummelgaard, while speaking with reporters said that the government will present a bill that will “prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community.”

The legislation was aimed especially at burnings and desecrations in public places, he added.

Credit: AFP