Denver Nuggets beat Minnesota Timberwolves to top Western Conference

Nikola Jokic delivered a stellar performance, scoring a game-high 41 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 116-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokic also contributed 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in the game on Wednesday night.

With this win, the Denver Nuggets reclaimed the top spot in the Western Conference, leading by one game with just two regular-season matches remaining. They are now favorites to secure the number one seed and home advantage for the playoffs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, are now tied for second place in the West with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who dominated the San Antonio Spurs 127-89. The Spurs were without key players like Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Jeremy Sochan due to injuries.

In other Western Conference action, Devin Booker scored 37 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 124-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are on the brink of securing a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after a 110-98 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat 111-92, ending the Heat’s hopes of a top-six seed.

The Milwaukee Bucks, currently in second place in the East, defeated the Orlando Magic 117-99, while the Charlotte Hornets staged a remarkable comeback from 18 points down to beat the Atlanta Hawks 115-114. The Brooklyn Nets also secured a 106-102 victory against the Toronto Raptors.