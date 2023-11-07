Depression is real” Yul Edochie stirs reactions as he reveals the bizarre reason his colleagues beef with him

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Yul Edochie has caused a stir online with his bizarre revelation on why his colleagues beef with him.

Marking the new week, Yul shared a handsome photo of himself on his Instagram page with a caption gushing over his look.

He stated that his freshness is the reason why many beefs with him, because he is fresher than them.

“One of the reasons they beef with me so much, I’m fresher than all of them.

Happy new week lad!es and gentlemen. This week, we go use container pack blessings. Amen”.

Taking to his comment section, some of his fans expressed concern for him as they believed the actor is going through depression.

One Huda Siyama wrote, “Depression is real Oga you’re depressed

One Onyinyechi Favour wrote, “We don’t beef you Mr Fresher. We frown at your foolishness. Obviously, you have no redemption

One The Arrell Gurl wrote, “Na this your so-called freshness put you in all these messes. You think say you too fine oo na so you give Obasi wife belle.

One Kelvin Siame wrote, “You’re not fresher than anyone sir, you’re just foolish and poor in decision making

One Desmond Dboy wrote, “My brother you look weak why

One Mama Israelgh wrote, “Are you that bored that you want people to insult you all the time? Why can’t you keep quiet and go through this phase of your life without all this social media stress

One Uchey Don wrote, “You fell off

One Gift Onyi wrote, “Yul to tell you the truth you need help you not yourself

One Nneka Kitchen wrote, “Yul oga behave urself enough of dis nonsense pls”