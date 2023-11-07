Deputy Editor In Charge Of Photography And Chief Photographer Does Not Exist At The Zambia Daily Mail – Thabo Kawana

CHELLAH TUKUTA WRITES…

Thank you President Hakainde Hichilema for my new appointment as Deputy Editor in charge of Photography and Chief Photographer at the Zambia Daily Mail.

THABO KAWANA WRITES…

Thabo Kawana shares;

Good evening all, our phones and other social media handles are flooded with questions from members of the public following some purported appointment allegedly made at the Zambia Daily Mail.

Since the same falls under our Ministry and direct supervision, we are obliged to respond to the Many questions thrown at us.

We take the opportunity to inform the public that no such positions as “Deputy Editor in Charge of Photography” and “Chief Photographer” at the Zambia Daily Mail exist.

It follows therefore, that no such appointment can be made or has been made and the public is encouraged to ask those claiming to have been appointed, to produce the purported letter/s of Appointment.

Further, the Public is educated that no matter how close the Presidency may get to the people, the Presidency cannot and can never be the one to appoint any person to such technical positions that deal with videos, images, audios, graphics or indeed sounds.

There are relevant authorities that fill in such positions but definitely not the Presidency.

We take the opportunity to dismiss the said claim with the contempt it deserves.

Thabo Kawana

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of information and Media