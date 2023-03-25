DEPUTY SPEAKER SENDS TWO OUT OF PARLIAMENT

First Deputy Speaker MALUNGO CHISANGANO today sent away two Members of Parliament for debating while seated in the National Assembly.

The evicted MP’s were MULENGA FUBE of Chilubi and MICHELO KASAUTU of Bweengwa.

The two were evicted after a matter of urgent public importance was raised by the Leader of opposition BRIAN MUNDUBILE on MP’s that are planning to stage a protest against gay and lesbian rights as Zambia prepares to host the Democratic Summit.

Debate emerged after the speaker ruled that the case was not an issue of urgent public importance, resulting in the two parliamentarians exchanging words and forcing the speaker to ask them to leave the house.