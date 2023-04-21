Desperate Man Begs Ex to Take Him Back, Spends 21 Hours Kneeling at Her Workplace

Love or Madness? Man’s Extreme Attempt to Win Back Ex-Girlfriend Goes Viral

Desperate plea for love

A man from China’s Sichuan province made headlines after he spent over 20 hours on his knees outside his ex-girlfriend’s workplace, hoping to win her back. According to reports, the man started his desperate attempt to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend on March 28 at 1 pm and continued until the next day at 10 am, through rain, cold, and curious onlookers.

The Crowd Forms

The man’s plight initially went unnoticed, but as the hours passed, a crowd formed around him. Despite the efforts of strangers to convince him to give up, he refused to leave without talking to his ex-girlfriend. One man advised him to stop, saying, “It’s not necessary to keep on kneeling. The girlfriend is not willing to show up but you are still here, losing face.”

Police Called

Even the police were called to make him leave, but he refused to budge. When asked to leave, he said, “Is it illegal for me to kneel down here? If it is not illegal, please leave me alone.”

Outcome

In the end, the man’s 21-hour-long kneeling session proved futile, and he left without his ex-girlfriend. Whether his persistence paid off or not remains a mystery.