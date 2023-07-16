DETAINED 8 YEAR OLD BOY SUFFERED TISSUE INJURY

By Rhodah Mvula

A medical examination on an 8 year old boy who was recently detained over night by police has revealed that the boy suffered soft tissue injury.

The victim’s mother, Bathsheba Mwale has disclosed that her son was examined by the University Teaching Hospital -UTH- and a medical report has since been issued.

Media Network on Child Rights and Development Executive Director Henry Kabwe has condemned the harassment of the minor and called on the police to be professional.

It is alleged that the boy got into a fight with another minor and police officers at Matero Police Post detained him for a night so as to discipline the boy.

Under the Children’s Code Act, No. 12 of 2022, the age of criminal responsibility of a child is 12 years and above