DEVELOPMENT ACTIVIST WANTS ZAMBIA TO CONSIDER REDUCING AMOUNT OF POWER VESTED IN THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

Development Activist Charity Musamba has suggested the need for Zambia to consider reducing the amount of power vested in the office of the president to enhance constitutionalism, justice, professionalism and to uphold the rule of law.

Speaking during a public forum on the need for constitutional reforms organized by the southern African Center for Constructive Resolutions of Disputes-SACCORD and the Fredrick Ebert Stiftung-FES in Kitwe today, Dr. Musamba said there is need to limit presidential appointment powers on the judiciary, public offices and other strategic appointments by leaving this function to commissions.

Dr. Musamba is of the view that the presidential hold on appointments erodes the independence of the judiciary, the legislature and other offices of public interest.

And Dr. Musamba has dismissed the notion that Zambia is being ruled under the rule of law saying the absence of a proper constitution makes this a fallacy, accusing successive governments of using the constitutional review process to cement their agenda at the expense of Zambians.

She has questioned reasons why Zambia has failed to enact a complete constitution after 7 attempts under different governments since 1964 and is of the view that all promises to deliver a people driven constitution are mere rhetoric until a willing leadership completes this process.

