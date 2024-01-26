DEWATERING OF MACROLINK MINE UNDERWAY TO RETRIEVE TRAPPED MINERS

Rescue teams have started dewatering the flooded shaft three at Macrolink Mine in Ndola, in which seven miners are trapped underground.

Konkola Copper Mine-KCM Director of Mining Moses Chilemba says dewatering of the tunnel is being done with extreme caution to prevent the potential collapse of the mine.

Mr. Chilemba says although operations at the affected mine are more organised than the illegal mining at Sensele Mine in Chingola, there is need for a controlled approach to pump water out, adding that any hasty measures could lead to further instability and endanger the trapped group.

He explains that as the rescue mission entered day four, the in-rush of water originated from an aquifer, resulting in approximately thirty-nine thousand cubic liters of water flooding the mine.

Seven Miners were on Monday this week trapped at Macrolink Mine Resources Limited in Ndola after underground water and mud filled the tunnels

Diamond TV