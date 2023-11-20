Diddy Forced Cassie To Use NSFW Terms While Searching For “Freak Off” Participants, Lawsuit Claims

Diddy allegedly forced Cassie to use NSFW terms such as “large Black penises” while searching for participants in the voyeuristic sex acts he labeled, “Freak Offs.” For these, the two would travel to luxury hotels across the United States where Diddy would watch Cassie hook up with male sex workers while masturbating. Cassie’s recent lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul, which she’s since settled, detailed the incidents.

Her filing claimed: “Ms. Ventura was eventually instructed to use websites and escort services to find male sex workers to participate in the FOs. Mr. Combs told Ms. Ventura to search for ‘large black penises’ on the website.”

Diddy & Cassie Attend GQ’s Men Of The Year Party

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Cassie accused Diddy of several wrongdoings including rape, physical abuse, introducing her to alcohol and drugs, and more. When she attempted to escape the relationship, Diddy would allegedly threaten her career in the entertainment industry. “Over the years that Mr. Combs abused Ms. Ventura physically and sexually, she again and again tried to escape his tight hold over her life,” the lawsuit stated. “Every time she hid, Mr. Combs’s vast network of corporations and affiliated entities found her, and those who worked for Mr. Combs’s companies implored her to return to him. Many went as far as to explicitly state that her failure to return to Mr. Combs would hinder her success in the entertainment industry.” The two settled just one day after Cassie filed the lawsuit.

Despite the settlement, Diddy continues to proclaim he did no wrong. His lawyer, Ben Brafman, clarified the implications of the settlement in a statement provided to Page Six on Saturday. Brafman wrote: “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”