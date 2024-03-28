DIDDY POSSIBLY SHUT DOWN ACCESS TO DATA ON HIS PERSONAL PLANE AMID FEDERAL RAID

New reports reveal the possible stop placed on flight tracker data for a private plane owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs. The halt came amid a sweeping federal raid on two of Combs’ properties.

The Bad Boy founder has been in the headlines the raids Monday, March 25, which occurred at one of his two Star Island homes in Miami and his home in Los Angeles. Federal agents were authorized to search the properties by warrants issued in Manhattan federal court a month after a lawsuit from a music producer accused Combs of being the leader of a sex-trafficking organization.

As the raids took place, flight tracker information from Flight Aware surfaced online that showed Combs’ LoveAir USA LLC-owned Gulfstream G550 having embarked to several destinations in California before landing in Antigua on Monday, TMZ reports. However, shortly after the flight tracker information was made public, a prompt on FlightAware.com claimed, “This aircraft is not available for public tracking per request from the owner/operator.”

🚨#BREAKING: Sean Diddy Combs has fled the United States on his Gulfstream private jet⁰⁰📌#Unitedstates | #USA ⁰⁰American rapper Diddy has reportedly left the United States on his private jet, a Gulfstream G550 N1969 / SIS69 which took off earlier today from Van Nuys Airport… pic.twitter.com/ChkKWnzB7u — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 26, 2024

Now it’s being speculated that Combs or someone from his team requested to stop flight trackage on the private jet. The plane has since landed in Antigua after traveling from Los Angeles on Monday.

FlightAware spokeswoman Kathleen Bangs said it’s not unusual for plane owners, particularly celebrities, politicians, or other public figures, to request flight tracking data be blocked from the site, The Miami Herald reports. If done through the FAA’s privacy application process, FlightAware honors such requests. However, it remains unclear when LoveAir LLC made the request.

Diddy has since been seen pacing outside Miami airport after his homes were raided. Photos also showed his sons, Justin and Christian Combs, being detained during the raid in Los Angeles.

#TMZ has the first video of #Diddy after his homes were raided by the feds Monday — he was caught pacing around Miami airport. https://t.co/F84js7uo79 pic.twitter.com/vGSlxBrtNX — TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2024

Diddys sons have been detained in the human trafficking raid on his homes…#WeWantAnswers #Diddy pic.twitter.com/haZE0ErwT9 — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) March 25, 2024

It’s reported that three women and one man were interviewed in New York by authorities in connection to an investigation into Combs’s allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Phones were seized from the raid on Combs’ Miami property.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security said in a statement.