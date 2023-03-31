DIESEL, PETROL PUMP PRICES GO DOWN FOR APRIL

By Correspondent Reporter

The Energy Regulation Board-ERB has adjusted downwards the pump prices of low sulphur diesel by K2.97 while petrol has been adjusted by 0.93ngwee for the month of April 2023.



Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa attributes the downward adjustment to Zambia moving to a more stable supply of the commodity.

This is despite the depreciation of the kwacha and the continued fears of the global recession.



A litre of diesel will now cost K26.28 from K29.25 while a litre of petrol will cost K27.59 from K28.52.

Meanwhile the price of kerosene will remain unchanged at K22.29.

The adjustments are effective midnight.