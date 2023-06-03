Dingani Banda Was Responsible For Asset Disposal, How Can He Be The Complainant- Kingsley Chanda

DINGANI BANDA WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR ASSET DISPOSAL, HOW CAN HE BE THE COMPLAINANT

Good Afternoon my Sisters, Brothers and Friends

I am out of police detention.

Let me take this opportunity to thank you for your support and prayers during my 24 hours ordeal following armed police action against me.

I have been charged with 22 counts representing 22 obsolete vehicles ZRA sold to its employees allegedly without following procedures. The complainant is Mr. Dingani Banda the current Commissioner General who was my Commissioner responsible for asset disposal during that period.

I understand the trauma you all went through when heavily armed police officers surrounded my house and my farm on Thursday 1st May, 2023 around 05 hours. We thank God that officers behaved professionally and no one was shot.

Many thanks to my lawyers for securing my bond and to all those who sent me countless messages of solidarity on WhatsApp. Please do not be offended if I don’t respond to your specific message.

To ZRA employees, please focus on revenue mobilization for our beloved country. Do not allow this unprecedented incident to divert your energy from more important responsibilities.

Dr. Kingsley K. Chanda