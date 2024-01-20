Diplomatic relations between Iran and Pakistan restored after strikes

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s office stated that Pakistan and Iran maintain a friendly relationship.

After the two countries attacked each other’s bases with drones and missiles, this happened.

Because of the back-and-forth attacks, Iran and Pakistan took back their ambassadors from each other’s capitals.

Both ambassadors are going back to their jobs after having discussions.

Iran said that the attacks on Thursday killed nine people in a village near its border, and four of the people who died were children. Pakistan said that on Tuesday an attack from Iran caused the death of two kids.

Iran has not yet said anything about the talks.

Earlier today, Pakistan said it is ready to work with Iran on “all topics” after their foreign ministers talked on the phone.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan said that they are ready to work with Iran on all issues with trust and cooperation.

“They also agreed to calm down the situation. ” The ambassadors from both countries going back to their home countries was also talked about.

The counterattacks happened while there is a lot of tension in the Middle East because of multiple problems happening at the same time.

Israel is in a fight with the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza and is shooting at Iran-supported Hezbollah in Lebanon.

At the same time, groups supported by Iran in Iraq and Syria are attacking US forces. The US and UK also attacked the Iran-supported Houthis in Yemen, who have been attacking ships.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said it attacked near the Iranian city of Saravan because they had good information that there were going to be big terrorist activities.

The ministry said it completely respects Iran’s control over its own land.

Pakistan’s army used drones, rockets, and long-range missiles to attack and target the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front.

Both groups have been fighting for more control over Balochistan, a faraway area in southwest Pakistan, for many years.