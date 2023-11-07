Diplomats from South Africa to leave Israel

South Africa will bring back all its diplomats from Tel Aviv after Israel launched heavy air strikes on Gaza on Sunday night.

The attack was one of the largest by Israel since the war started a month ago.

According to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, around 200 people died.

South Africa’s government, which has always strongly supported Palestinians, strongly criticized Israel on Monday.

The government said it might ask to remove the Israeli Ambassador, Eliav Belotsercovsky, because he made insulting comments about South Africa.

The text means that Ambassador Belotsercovsky’s presence in South Africa is not acceptable. The statement also says that they will use diplomatic methods to handle his behavior in the country.

The Foreign Minister, Naledi Pandor, stated that the government thinks Israel’s response is now about punishing everyone and not just individuals.

Israel says it is trying to reduce the number of civilians who get hurt and claims that Hamas is using innocent people as protection.

Many South Africans have been upset and angry about Israel’s attacks on Gaza lately, and they showed their feelings by protesting.

Earlier this year, the South African embassy in Israel was changed to a smaller office called a liaison office.