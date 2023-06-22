Direct Your Insults Toward Leadership, Not Lungu, Chama Tells PF Members

DIRECT YOUR INSULTS TOWARD LEADERSHIP, NOT LUNGU, CHAMA TELLS PARTY MEMBERS WITH ISSUES AGAINST PARTY

Party members should be insulting the leadership as opposed to former president Edgar Lungu, says PF national chairman Davies Chama

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Chama urged party members to respect president Lungu, saying he has categorically made it clear that he is not going to run for the position of party president in the PF and wondered why a party member in the name of Fabian Mutale wants to continue dragging his name in the discourse.

“I know that all party members are important. But if that particular party member is genuine and committed to the cause of the Patriot Front. And if indeed that person once served as private secretary to Honourable Chishimba Kambwili, then he should approach the party secretariat and Honourable Chishimba Kambwili himself; as opposed to making those hallucinations and innuendos,” Chama said. “In case party members have issues with the current Patriot Front leadership, it’s better they insult us that are in leadership, instead of engaging president Edgar Lungu; who should be taking enough rest. The man served as Republican President and party president. He deserves some respect and dignity.”

