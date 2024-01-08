The late Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T. B. Joshua

British public broadcaster (the BBC) has shown the widely-publicized investigative documentary on a powerful African pastor who subjected his members to horrifying human rights abuses.

The pastor in question turned out to be the late globally feted Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

BBC in the wee hours of January 8, 2024; released a three-part series each averaging 50 minutes of the film titled DISCIPLES: The Cult of TB Joshua.

There is an exclusive screening scheduled in Accra, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

In the videos seen by GhanaWeb, some of Joshua’s victims narrated extensively the alleged horrifying experiences they went through.

Most spoke out of deep pain, while others sobbed, stating among others that they were under the pretext that they were, individually, the only ones Joshua was abusing, unaware that it involved many others.

Some of the victims, who happened to be close associates of Johsua spoke about his love for money, manipulation of his disciples and his confessed vow to retaliate for the excesses of colonialism.

There was also the part about how Joshua had become influential in political circles with flamboyant visits to presidents and similar visits to SCOAN by African leaders.

Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T. B. Joshua, was a Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist.

He was the leader and founder of SCOAN, one of the continent’s leading megachurches that runs the Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos. Born on June 12, 1963 in Ondo, Nigeria, Joshua died on June 5, 2021, at his base in Lagos, Nigeria.

Watch the three-part series below: