DISCIPLINE IS KEY PREREQUISITE TO NATIONAL DEVELOPMENTAL – SG, HON BATUKE

UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda says the New Dawn Administration will stand by its principles of embracing discipline which it stood for during the twenty-three years in opposition.

Mr Imenda said the UPND Government insists on discipline because it is a prerequisite to development and success.

Speaking in an exclusive interview at his residence today, Mr Imenda said even during the time UPND was in opposition, the party leadership embraced discipline, and even now when they are in Government, they are well disciplined leaders.

Mr Imenda has meanwhile thanked UPND members for their resilience and tenacity for standing the pressure for twenty-three years while in opposition.

“Our holding banner was the name of the United Party for National Development (UPND); ‘UNITED’ meaning, bringing the country together,” he said.

And Mr Imenda said the success of the UPND is discipline because UPND members stood the pressure of an extremely hostile government but managed to stand the ground.

Few days ago, social media was in agosh of fake information about him , saying he was sick and taken to south Africa for medical treatment. Hon Batuke is very much fit and well despite been on leave.