DISCOVERY OF GOLD IN MPIKA TROUBLES KAPYANGA

As youths in his constituency cries lack of employment ….

Mpika, Muchinga Province, Friday 22rd December 2023 [ Grindstone Television Zambia]

Opposition Patriotic Front member of parliament for mpika central Hon Francis Robert Kapyanga spent his afternoon in Musakanya ward in Chisowa Village of Mpika district, Muchinga Province.

The mpika youthful lawmaker was in his constituency to appreciate the many challenges his people are facing amidst economic difficulties and check on developmental projects.

Speaking on behalf of the local youths, an emotional Evans Mutale pleaded with the Mpika lawmaker to look into the plea of youths as to why would continue to suffer yet they voted in huge numbers, during the 2021 general elections.

“We need employment here in Chisowa and Mpika district , there are no jobs opportunities. We wake up and sleep to alcohol, our lives are miserable, please help us,” pleaded Evans

Meanwhile, Mr Kapyanga, urged the community to remain strong amidst economic hardships and form cooperatives, so they could also benefit from the newly discovered mine in the district.

Hon. Kapyanga further, wondered why the upnd government would give a Canadian company access to mine gold in mpika and 142 hectares of ￼land, which covered schools, farms and graveyards for the locals.

“I’ve heard your cries my people and I’ve been taken to court because of these issues, let’s continue voicing out , I can’t be the only one taking and did you know that, 1 kg of gold can uplift our lives here in chisowa village?” asked Kapyanga.