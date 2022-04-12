DISMISSED RDA DIRECTORS SUE THE AGENCY

Five former Road Development Agency directors have sued the agency, seeking a court order that the decision by RDA to remove them from the payroll without paying them their terminal benefits in form of gratuity is unlawful.

The five are Dickson Ndhlovu, Kapembwa Mulenga, Elias Mwila, Titus Chansa and Masuzyo Ndhlovu.

They group is also seeking a court order directing RDA to retain them on the RDA’s payroll, until their pension benefits were paid in full.

-Spring Tv