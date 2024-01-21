District Commissioner demands removal of Chieftainess Nyanje’s Induna

I write to request for the immediate replacement of Induna Agripa Banda as your Royal Highness Chieftainess Nyanje Representative on all government

programs in Sinda District.

It has been noted with sadness that the Induna in question has been

misrepresenting your Royal Highness whenever he makes speeches during gatherings.

Further he distorts information on government policies, thereby

misleading the public and frustrating govemnment efforts in fostering

development in the district.

We therefore, request that he be replaced with someone who will align and support the goverment in implementing its policies for the betterment of the

district.

Your consideration will be highly appreciated.

David Tembo

District Commissioner

SINDA