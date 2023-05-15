DIVORCED UNCLE’S HAMMERING OF DIVORCED NIECE SHOCKS FAMILY

A family feud has erupted following revelations that a divorced Uncle is involved in a hanky-panky affair with his equally divorced niece.

The incest behaviour was brought to the fore when a family member walked in on the erotically charged up couple as they engaged in a rumpy-pumpy steamy exchange of bodily fluids, dispatching their affections for the other in each other’s genitalia.

Relative to the man tells Byta FM News that the amorous behaviour of the Uncle and Niece has come as a shock, conceding that despite the voluptuous and dazzling figure of the lady, family members must not masticate each other.

Armed with the troubling revelation, the relative says the family is now divided, albeit only a few cousins knowing of the taboo coitus relations.

He fears that if the news of the debauchery spreads to the elders in the family, someone might become muzzy and end up collapsing.