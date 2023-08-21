DIVORCES; IS SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER RESPONSIBLE?

By Omenty Kabombeka

Traditional Leaders in Chief Macha’s area in Choma district have raised concerns with the high rate of divorce cases which they have attributed to the availability of Social Cash Transfer in the area.

Kababa Village Headman, Niggar Chikobolo, tells Byta FM Zambia News that some married couples are now resorting to leaving their marriages as they have seen the benefits of the Social Cash Transfer to improve their lives.

The Headman has since appealed to Community Welfare Assistant Committees (CWAC) to help find a solution to this trend as most beneficiaries were filing for divorce once they are empowered.

Meanwhile, Community Welfare Assistant Committee Chairperson in Hamoonde Catchment, Royd Masusu, says a screening exercise has started for some of the beneficiaries who are not eligible to access the Social Cash Transfer.

