DJ Black Coffee updates fans after flight injury

Black Coffee, a Grammy award-winning South African DJ, has posted an update after sustaining injuries on a flight last week.

The musician was involved in “severe” incident en route to a club performance in Argentina, his team had said.

As a result, Black Coffee’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo.

On Monday morning, Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, used a series of emojis to update his fans on social media platform X.

Fans have taken the house, bandaged heart and prayer hands emojis to mean he is recovering back at his home.

The 47-year-old is one of Africa’s most successful entertainers.