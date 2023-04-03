DJ BROWN SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HIS LATE WIFE!!!

DJ Brown writes:

I caught my wife red handed twice with my best friend on different occasions but no one was there to help me sort out those issues,each time i bring up that topic she was threatening of taking her own life what was i supposed to do?

I gave this woman everything she never lacked anything so her choice must be respected.how would you feel catching your wife red handed in bed with your best friend i don’t care what other people think it was her choice i will explain to my kids when the time is right,most of fools re judging me without knowing what i went through i am happy now and at peace I don’t regret anything.

Source bnn kenya