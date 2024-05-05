DJ Khaled Welcomes Buju Banton Back To The United States After He Was Deported

DJ Khaled has welcomed Reggae and Dancehall star Buju Banton back to the United States, six years after he was deported back to Jamaica.

In an Instagram Live on Thursday, Banton joined Khaled in Miami, Florida.

“This is legendary! I haven’t seen my brother and I don’t think you have seen my brother and it’s been about 15 years since you have seen him in Miami or what we call the United States. And I just want to say yow Buju Banton welcome back to your second home,” the producer said.

Banton responded: “God is amazing my brother, I wanna say nuff love to all the people out there. This is Buju Banton, I want to say nuff love to you all, all my fans out there in all the states in the United States of America, Gargamel is back.”

“It’s been a long time I haven’t seen you, it’s been a long time my feet have walked on this side. Nothing before the time and now is the time so let’s get the music going, let’s get the vibe going, let’s pick up ourselves, and let’s remember who we are and let’s get lively.”

Banton also shared a series of photos from a private jet and at Khaled’s home, writing in the caption: “Long was the road, Many were the travels, But the journey of a 1000 miles begin with a single step, Miami si mi ya.”

Banton, whose real name is Mark Anthony Myrie, was deported to Jamaica after his release on December 7, 2018, from McRae Correctional Institute in Georgia. He had served close to 10 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine.

Both Banton and Khaled are currently signed to Def Jam, and Khaled is also the Global Creative Consultant for the parent company Universal Music Group.

During an episode of Up Close & Personal for Grammy.com, Khaled explained that in the early years of his career, he would travel between Miami and Kingston to observe soundclash culture. Eventually, his determination and vigor pushed him to evolve from a teenage bedroom turntablist to a popular Miami radio DJ who dabbled in Rap and Dancehall mixes.

“I grew up listening to Dancehall, playing Dancehall music with Hip Hop. As a young kid, I used to be in Jamaica, I use to basically live in Miami and Jamaica. I sound clashed, I’ve deejayed in Kingston throughout the whole beginning of my career,” Khaled said.

According to Khaled, his popularity quickly grew thanks to a few exclusive dubplates from his Jamaican deejay friends. “I blew up, my name got big in Miami and the Caribbean because Khaled was known for playing Hip Hop and Reggae but also known for his special dub plates” he said.

“All those artistes you saw on my album on that song, my friends that cosigned me in the beginning of my career. They use to give me dubplates and they put their hands around my shoulder saying we love this kid and I never forget where I come from,” he said.

“Dancehall is a part of my story, you know what I’m saying, Jamaica is a part of Khaled’s story and it’s such a blessing… I love Reggae music and I love Dancehall.”

The producer, who is reportedly working on his 14th album, Til Next Time, has collaborated with Banton on three of his last projects.

On his 11th album, Father Of Asahd, Khaled featured Buju Banton on Holy Mountain, which also had guest verses from Sizzla, Mavado and 070 Shake, and on the final track, Holy Ground.

Khaled Khaled, his 12th studio album, included the track Where You Come From, which featured Banton, Bounty Killer, Capleton, and Barrington Levy.

His 13th album, God Did, included the track These Streets Know My Name, which featured Banton, Skillibeng, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla.