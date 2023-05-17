DNA LABORATORY COMMISSIONED IN ZAMBIA

GOVERNMENT has commissioned the country’s first ever DNA Laboratory and Forensic equipment.

The lab and equipment has been set up at a cost of 11-million Kwacha by the United States government.

Speaking during the official opening, Home Affairs Minister, Jack Mwiimbu said the Lab will play an important role in the country’s criminal justice system.

Mwiimbu stated that Sexual and Gender Based Violence-GBV crimes such as rape and defilement will potentially be resolved using modern and validated scientific methods.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, said little has been done in response to the crisis of sexual crimes and GBV, with only few perpetrators held accountable.

And, Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba, said there has been a 63 percent increase in GBV cases between 2021 and 2022.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9