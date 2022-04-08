Chilufya Tayali wrote:

DO NOT FEAR THE WICKED, GOD WILL ALWAYS BE ON OUR SIDE AS LONG AS WE ARE STANDING ON THE TRUTH AND JUSTICE

If you ever wonder why I have courage to face up #ANYONE or #ANYTHING, I want you to know that, I believe that, God created me for that purpose, to be a “#Public_Lawyer” for everyone including men in uniform, because they too, deserve justice.

And God confirms my purpose to me, I literally hear God encouraging me when I pray. If you don’t believe that, that is not my problem but I strongly believe it and I will be happy dying for that purpose.

This is my first morning prayer, in my house, after being released, yesterday, and look at the Scripture reading, which I did not choose, but it is of the Daily readings in the Catholic calendar.

Jeremiah 20:10-13

I hear the whisperings of many:

“Terror on every side!

Denounce! let us denounce him!”

All those who were my friends

are on the watch for any misstep of mine.

“Perhaps he will be trapped; then we can prevail,

and take our vengeance on him.”

But the LORD is with me, like a mighty champion:

my persecutors will stumble, they will not triumph.

In their failure they will be put to utter shame,

to lasting, unforgettable confusion.

O LORD of hosts, you who test the just,

who probe mind and heart,

Let me witness the vengeance you take on them,

for to you I have entrusted my cause.

Sing to the LORD,

praise the LORD,

For he has rescued the life of the poor

from the power of the wicked!

You can say whatever you want, but to me this is my God speaking to me directly and I am encouraged to continue on my trajectory. I WILL NEVER STOP SPEAKING FOR JUSTICE IN ALL IT FORMS

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!