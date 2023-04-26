DO NOT PANIC, ALL ELIGIBLE APPLICANTS FOR PARTIAL WITHDRAW WILL BE PAID -NAPSA

THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has advised members of the public not to panic, assuring all those eligible for a partial withdraw that money will be paid.

The Authority has also disclosed that as of yesterday, April 25th, a total of K253.7 million had been disbursed to those that were eligible to access the partial withdraw.

Earlier, some members of the public complained of the NAPSA system being stuck and having some glitches, making some of them fail to have access to their partial withdraw.

The members of the public, who were frustrated stated that the system keeps getting stuck at certain points, making them worry about accessing their partial benefits.

Others have complained of their documentation being incomplete, making them wonder if they will access their benefits.

However, NAPSA Managing Director Muyangwa Muyangwa in an interview with Mwebantu has assured the members that they will all receive their partial benefits and should not panic.

“People should not panic. I can assure every member that qualifies shall be paid. Money will not run out. We shall pay every member that qualifies,” he said.

Mr Muyangwa also noted that the Authority has received some complaints on access to the system, of which some people had issues of navigating the system, but assured that the challenges are being addressed.

“While we are having people facing challenges with navigating the system. To address this, we have also triggered what we are calling business continuity by opening our services at as early as 07:00 hours and then close until the last man standing is attended to,” he said.

He also said challenges such as an employer submitting incomplete records for employees are also being addressed.

“I can also say that as at yesterday,we had a total of 6,621 members paid and the total stands at K253.7 million being disbursed in the nine days that we started the process,” he said.