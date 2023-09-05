DOCTORS ACCUSED OF K!LLING MAID, NOT REGISTERED IN ZAMBIA – HPCZ

The Health Professions Council of Zambia-HPCZ has clarified that the Lusaka Couple recently arrested for domestic violence relating to a 14 year old maid are not registered Medical Doctors.

Police in Kabwata are said to be holding a young couple of Medical Doctors in connection with the death of their 14-year old maid.

Dr. Smart Mumba, a 33-year old Lecturer at Lusaka’s Dovecote Medical University and his recently-graduated wife, Dr. Majory Chanda Lulembo were taken into detention last week Wednesday.

Initially, the couple had called Police to report that their juvenile maid they took from their village only identified as Jane had died in her sleep at their residence in Kamwala South.

But when Forensic Officers went to pick up the corpse, they became suspicious when they saw several whip marks all over the girl’s body, with a quick investigation revealing that the couple had teamed up the previous night to beat her up and k!lled her in the process.

But HPCZ Public Relations Officer, Mwaka Namfukwe, tells Byta FM Zambia News that upon verification within the registers, Majory Chanda Lulembo and Smart Mumba are not licensed by HPCZ, neither are they registered as Medical Doctors, therefore should not be classified as such.

Namfukwe says investigations are underway to determine if they were holding out as Health Practitioners, contrary to Section 6 of the Health Professions Act which prohibits any person from practicing without registration.



Credit: Byta FM