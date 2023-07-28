DOCUMENTS IN MALANJI, YAMBA CASE STOLEN

…prosecutor claims thieves broke into her vehicle at Water Falls Mall at 21 hours

By Fox Reporter

TRAIL in a matter involving former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji and former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba has failed to take off.

This is after State prosecutor Monica Chipanta Mwansa told the Lusaka Magistrates Court that all documents to help prosecute Malanji and Yamba have been stolen together with her laptop.

In this matter, the duo is charged with willful failure to comply with procedure relating to the procurement of government property in Turkey, and being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

When the matter came up today before Magistrate Irene Wishimanga sitting as Economic and Financial Crimes Court, the division of the High Court, Chitampa-Mwansa explained that unknown people broke into her car around 21 hours yesterday at Water Falls Mall where she had gone to meet a witness in the matter.

She explained that both the witness and herself are traumatised and would like to have time to heal.

Chitampa-Mwansa, who showed up late for the case, narrated how she lost the documents after leaving her vehicle in a parking lot at Water Falls Mall.

She claimed that she had secured a witness who was scheduled to testify but that she was too traumatized to go ahead with trial.

“Last night just after my meeting with the witness whom I was meant to bring, my car was broken into. My laptop and other material relating to this matter were stolen, this is not a mare break in but calculated one,” she said.

When the Magistrate asked her why she didn’t bring up the matter in the chambers, Chitampa- Mwansa said her intention was to raise the matter in chambers.

The matter has been adjourned to 28 August, 2023 for mention.

Credit: The Fox Newspaper