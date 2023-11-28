“Dollar Nayo yati mwanya mulelapila we are on the way up” – Nkana MP Hon. Hon Binwell Mpundu

“Dollar Nayo yati mwanya mulelapila we are on the way up” – Nkana Member of Parliament Hon. Hon Binwell Chansa Mpundu

….as he reminds leaders and praise singers that ichikesa chikeshila bonse…

He writes::::::

ZAMBIA TWASEBANA

Ok nafipwalala ifipiya mu zambia kulabulapofye .Mwandini guy fisampeni nafipwalala .Line them all up and pay them all infact give the millions no ama sausands.

After all uubomba mwibala alya mwibala balekebi baleswamo.

Meanwhile chi economy chili pa auto pilot and the old man Musokotwane looks even more disturbed and confused he doesnt even know what to do next with the stubborn dollar.

Despite employing the last intervention to curb the dollar nayo yati na mwanya mulelapila we are on the way up.

IMWE BA KUWE YOU WILL SEE WHAT WILL HAPPEN …ICHIKES CHIKESHILA BONSE ABANENU BALEAKANA ICHALO MULELUMBA .