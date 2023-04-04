DONALD TRUMP EXPECTED TO PLEAD NOT GUILTY IN NEW YORK COURT

(BBC)Former US President Donald Trump has been consulting lawyers at Trump Tower in New York City as he prepares to face history-making criminal charges.

He has been under investigation over hush money paid just before the 2016 election to a porn star who says they had sex. He denies wrongdoing.

Extra security measures are in place with the authorities expecting protests outside the Manhattan court on Tuesday.

Mr Trump, 76, is the first ex-US president to face a criminal case.

“WITCH HUNT,” the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform shortly before travelling from his home in Florida to New York on Monday – a journey which drew blanket coverage across the US news channels.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of police and court officers as well as Secret Service agents are expected to escort Mr Trump through the streets of New York to the Lower Manhattan court complex.

The charges he faces will be disclosed in full at the hearing, which is scheduled for around 14:15 local time (19:15 BST). His lawyers have already said he will plead not guilty.

The former president is expected first to surrender at the office of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg. He will then be arraigned in court – meaning the charges will be read out, and he will plead.

Mr Trump has been under investigation over a $130,000 (£105,000) wire transfer by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.