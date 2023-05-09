DON’T ASSOCIATE ME WITH NONSENSE AND LAZY STEREOTYPES ABOUT AFRICAN CURSES, YAYA TOURE BLASTS BRITISH MEDIA

He writes:

My former agent is being quoted by the media about a ‘curse’.

Please don’t associate me with this nonsense and lazy stereotypes about African curses!? 🤔

Media… move on please. This man does not represent me in any way. Amplifying these stereotypes is harmful.

Toure’s controversial agent Dimitri Seluk is said by the British media to have lifted the curse he once asked to be placed on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to stop him from winning the champions league over his treatment of Toure after calling on African shamans to put a hex on the Catalan coach.