‘Don’t be comfortable; I’ll conduct largest deportation in history if re-elected’ — Trump to illegal migrants

Former United States President Donald Trump has renewed his strong opposition to immigration in light of the ongoing crisis at the southern border, warning migrants not to “get comfortable” since he could win another term in the upcoming 2024 elections.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, January 25, Trump slammed the Biden administration for “surrendering” the border and “aiding and abetting a massive invasion” through lax enforcement policies.

He pledged to work with Republican governors like Greg Abbott of Texas to “stop the invasion, seal the border, and rapidly begin the largest domestic deportation operation in history.”

“When I am president, on day one, instead of fighting Texas, I will work hand in hand with Governor Abbott and other border states,” Trump wrote.

The one-time president added, “Those Biden has let in should not get comfortable because they will be going home.”

Trump has accused President Biden of precipitating a “national security, public safety, and public health catastrophe” through supposedly open-border policies.

He urged other states to send National Guard troops to the southern border to help Texas prevent new undocumented crossings and remove migrants who have already entered.

Read his full post below:

When I was President, we had the most secure Border in History. Joe Biden has surrendered our Border, and is aiding and abetting a massive Invasion of millions of Illegal Migrants into the United States. Instead of fighting to protect our Country from this onslaught, Biden is, unbelievably, fighting to tie the hands of Governor Abbott and the State of Texas, so that the Invasion continues unchecked. In the face of this National Security, Public Safety, and Public Health Catastrophe, Texas has rightly invoked the Invasion Clause of the Constitution, and must be given full support to repel the Invasion.

We encourage all willing States to deploy their guards to Texas to prevent the entry of Illegals, and to remove them back across the Border. All Americans should support the commonsense measures by Texas authorities to protect the Safety, Security, and Sovereignty of Texas, and of the American people. When I am President, on Day One, instead of fighting Texas, I will work hand in hand with Governor Abbott and other Border States to Stop the Invasion, Seal the Border, and Rapidly Begin the Largest Domestic Deportation Operation in History. Those Biden has let in should not get comfortable because they will be going home.