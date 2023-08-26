STATEMENT: Don’t be duped, Department of Immigration is not currently recruiting

It has come to our attention that there are fraudsters misleading members of the public that the Department of Immigration is currently recruiting Immigration Officers.

These criminals are contacting unsuspecting job seekers, notifying them that they have been shortlisted for interviews and demanding a payment of K500 for police clearance and medicals to be interviewed.

Please be advised that the Department is not currently employing.

We categorically disown the job adverts and the emails being sent out in the name of the Department.

The misleading adverts and the emails are not from the Department of Immigration but are from criminals bent on deceiving and exploiting innocent job seekers.

The Department has since instituted investigations to establish the identity of the perpetrators behind these scams.

We would like to appeal to members of the public not to fall for these scams.

We reiterate that whenever employment opportunities arise within the Department, they will be advertised in mainstream print media.

Further, members of the public are encouraged to verify adverts, emails, and notices of this nature with the Department of Immigration to avoid being swindled by criminals.

Namati H. Nshinka (Mr)

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

255282/0977718155/[email protected]