DONT FIGHT PF, FIGHT POVERTY, KAFWAYA URGES UPND GOVERNMENT.

Lusaka – Thursday, 6 April 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Fighting the Patriotic Front Party is not fighting corruption, PF Presidential Candidate Honourable Mutotwe Kafwaya has said.

Speaking when he featured on KBN TV’s Big Hour Programme, Hon Kafwaya said the UPND must instead concentrate on fighting poverty which is now affecting the majority in society.

He said the UPND has an opportunity to build on the good things the patriotic front did and correct issues which were perceived to be bad.

Hon Kafwaya said this is what progressive leadership is all about unlike what is transpiring.

“As a country, UPND’S opportunity is to develop upon development, stop the bad things which were happening in pf and introduce more good things. This is about progressive leadership. The Economy is currently not doing well,” he said.

Hon Kafwaya also wondered why the President is always quick to move in when his ministers are implicated in allegations of corruption.

“When Munir Zulu brought about the comments of the two ministers, The President said sue him. When his Minister received a parcel from a named company, the President came out and said it was a calendar,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Kafwaya said it is hypocritical to suggest that the party does not promote intra party elections following delays to hold a convention.

Hon Kafwaya said truth of the matter is that there is no escaping the convention because that is when a new party leader will be chosen.

He said the Party is still intact contrary to assertions from some people.

“President Hakainde Hichilema used to boast that PF is gone. One year later, no defection into UPND, now the UPND people are saying no defection into UPND. Our members also do not want to go into UPND, so it is intact,” he said.