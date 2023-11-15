DON’T GET IN TROUBLE FIGHTING FOR THESE OLD PF LEADERS, YOU WILL BE ON YOUR OWN, MAX CHONGU ADVISES PF YOUTHS

PF die-hard Max Chongu has advised PF youths across the country to stay away from trouble fighting for these old PF leaders because once arrested you will be on your own.

Chongu said the days of strong leadership of late Michael Sata in the PF is long gone as the current PF leaders are just selfish wanting to use the youths.

“Someone is calling for mass demonstrations in the country elo iwe uleya nomungulu busy commenting with vulgar language on social media supporting them. When they nab you, you will be on your own. Let those calling for anarchy in the country first involve their children and close family members. Balemubepa, have you ever seen even Edgar Lungu visiting people in police cells or offering solidarity in courts. He only escorts his wife and children to courts. Ine pali lwandi teti fighting other people’s battles,” Chongu told PF members in WhatsApp groups.

ZWD