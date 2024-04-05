“Don’t interrupt this process” – Ten Hag tells Ratcliffe amid new owner’s overhaul

Erik ten Hag has cautioned new Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe against disrupting the progress achieved under the Dutchman’s leadership.

With Ratcliffe and his INEOS team implementing various changes at Old Trafford, such as appointing Omar Berrarda as CEO and eyeing Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox for key recruitment positions, there’s a concern about potential interference with the club’s trajectory.

Despite United’s challenging season prompting speculation about Ten Hag’s future as manager, the 54-year-old, under contract until 2025, has expressed his desire to continue leading the team into the next season.

“I think you need to follow the process,” Ten Hag told a news conference on Wednesday. “We have good young players coming through. They are developing very well in their progress. We are in a good direction, and we need to take the next steps. Don’t interrupt this process.”



United are gearing up to face Chelsea on Thursday, aiming to recover from their disappointing display in the 1-1 draw against Brentford last Saturday.

The outcome at the Gtech Community Stadium dealt another blow to their already slim chances of securing Champions League qualification.



Ten Hag has acknowledged the challenge of catching up to teams like Aston Villa and Tottenham.

“I have high standards and I would be disappointed if we didn’t qualify,” said Ten Hag.”I know it will be very difficult because we are not in a good position. But we want to win every game, that is the standard we have here among each other. We will keep going and keep believing in those standards.

“That will be the approach in every game. We will keep fighting until the end. I know we are not in a good position. We have to catch up.”

United have nine league games remaining to close the gap on Villa and Spurs, but Ten Hag’s efforts have been hindered by persistent injury issues.