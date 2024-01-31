DON’T KILL ZAMBIANS WITH TAXES AMIDST HIGH COST OF LIVING YET GIVING TAX HOLIDAYS TO FOREIGN OWNED COMPANIES- MAXWELL CHONGU

DON’T KILL ZAMBIANS WITH TAXES AMIDST HIGH COST OF LIVING YET GIVING TAX HOLIDAYS TO FOREIGN OWNED COMPANIES

I beseech President Hakainde Hichilema to caution ZRA as they seek to collect taxes let them give the exercise the human face it deserves.

Zambians deserve a better life and not to be made destitutes in their own country.

Zambia Revenue Authority shouldn’t come out gun blazing on citizens over taxes yet giving a deaf ear and blind eye to tax holidays given to foreign companies.

Revenue collection in the mining sector alone saw a deficit of $800m between 2021-2022 and another $800m 2022-2023 bringing the total to $1.6bn due to tax holidays.

2021 – 2023 the hospitality industry ( Hotels and Lodges ) foreign owned have been enjoying incentives of not remmiting revenue to local authorities.

Why should citizens pay taxes on gun point amidst high cost of living, weak currency, high cost of doing business, escalated electricity tariffs and fuel pump price.

MAXWELL CHONGU

KING COBRA