DON’T POLITICIZE THE SENSELI TRAGEDY – DR M’MEMBE

…says our focus is on the recovery of those who have been buried so that there can be a closure for the families

Lusaka, Tuesday, December 5, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Leader of the opposition Socialist Party (SP) Fred M’membe has frowned upon politicking the Senseli mine tragedy that left numerous people trapped.

Featuring on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy yesterday, Dr M’membe shocked the host of the show as he shunned away from politics while commenting on the matter in question.

The host seemingly expected the opposition leader to emulate the stance of other party leaders who have been pointing fingers at government on the tragedy.

Among the many issues raised regarding the matter in question, the politicians in question questioned why President Hakainde Hichilema had opted to stay in Dubai when there was such a tragedy back home.

But in response, Dr M’membe said “I don’t think this is the time to delve into what happened, who is at fault, what went wrong, now our focus is on the recovery of those who have been buried so that there can be a closure for the families. It’s time also to mourn the dead.”

“People are in mourning, people are in grief, pain, I think there will be a time to look at what happened, but not now.”

Dr M’membe said time will come to look at what happened.

He said no one should be encouraged to start politicking the matter.

“Ninshita yakulosha ino, and I think let us focus on that. Let’s make it as easy as possible for those who have lost dear ones. Time will come to look at what happened,” he said.

“The focus now is to retrieve the remains, the bodies of those who are perishing in that accident and ensure that you know, they are given a decent burial, and their families are comforted, we mourn with them. It’s a nation in mourning now.”