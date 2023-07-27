DON’T SETTLE FOR OUT OF COURT AGAINST CHIENGI MP FOR PRESS
FREEDOM VIOLATION
…. as this would not deter future assailants
Lusaka… Thursday July 27, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)
The Bloggers of Zambia has called on Henry Chunza, a journalist from Times of Zambia Newspaper and the management not to withdraw the case against Chiengi Member of Parliament Hon Given Katuta and opt for monetary payment in preference for out of court settlement.
Bloggers of Zambia Chief Executive Officer Richard Mulonga says as this would not deter future assailants.
Mr. Mulonga says his organization’s position is that Hon Katuta’s physical attack on an unarmed and defenceless journalist is not only a shame on her, but it a criminal attack on press freedom and an affront to the broader democracy.
“We would like to offer our solidarity and support to the impending prosecution of Chiengi Member of Parliament (MP) Given Katuta for assaulting a journalist, Henry Chunza. This case is a matter of public interest and we call upon Mr Chunza and the management of Times of Zambia newspaper not to withdraw the case and opt for monetary payment in preference for out of court settlement as this would not deter future assailants,” said Mr. Mulonga.
“We congratulate the Zambia Police Service for acting swiftly and arresting the MP and in view of this, take note of our interest in the matter. We urge all journalists and media bodies to stand in solidarity in addition to participating in trial monitoring for transparency and accountability purposes.”
He said the Chiengi MP has exhibited unpalatable and disgraceful behaviour that does not befit the standards and decorum of a lawmaker.
“Members of Parliament as legislators are expected to be
makers of laws and policies that promote media development but the MP has an appetite for perpetrating a culture of lawlessness, violence and attacking press freedom. We are confident in the Zambia Police Service and the judicial system that Ms Katuta will receive a fair trial and that she will be made accountable for the unwarranted attacks on Zambia’s democracy,” he added.
“We would like to remind Zambians that all citizens are equal before the law and that individuals who attack journalists must be made accountable for their actions and as such, Ms Given Katuta’s successful prosecution should serve as a deterrent to would be offenders, including other MPs who assisted in assaulting Mr Chunza within the grounds of the National Assembly of Zambia. Additionally, we would like to encourage all media bodies and other interested stakeholders to join the campaign for a free press and prioritizing the safety and protection of journalists realising that journalism is the cornerstone of democracy.”
This was foreseen. Most opposition political leaders react out of anger without thinking through on the consequences of their actions.
They think abusing others is easily sorted out by paying money. Apparently unknown to them dignity of a human being can not be bought by using a fat proud and arrogant Bank account.
This is why we have noticed that some of these weak leaders have allowed their minds to be saturated with much pride. They pretend to be small gods who have suddenly become more special than the ordinary citizen. Untouchables and all knowing while we remain tied to the incompetent decisions them made and the corruption that has seen us owing a mountain of debt. Just see what they have done to DBZ. Borrowed money and refused to pay back leaving the rest of us to suffer. ThIs same pattern is observed at a national scale. Now , the future generations have been given a reckless burden all because of a negligent and corrupt group of leaders
No doubt some fore runners must be bleeding with the offended jornalists to drop the charges in preference for an out of court settlement.
As the above article advises , a compromise with arrogant offenders only encourages more abuse on other innocent citizens. The only difference is today it was human spit, while next time a more lethal weapon will be used resulting in a loss of life.
Therefore this case has attracted enormous public interest and we are expectant for a land mark decision which will put such poor leaders in check.