DON’T TOUCH SPOUSE’S PHONE… invading someone’s privacy is an offense and liable to prosecution, WARNS ZICTA

DON’T TOUCH SPOUSE’S PHONE, WARNS ZICTA

ZAMBIA Information and Communication Technology Authority- ZICTA have noted that it is illegal for spouses to snoop on each other’s phones without consent.

ZICTA Public Relations Manager, Hanford Chaaba, says invading someone’s privacy is an offense and liable to prosecution, including for married couples.

Chaaba further tells Byta FM Zambia News in an interview that customers have a right to privacy as embedded in the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, including the Zambian Constitution.

Meanwhile, Traditional Marriage Counselor, Edwin Zulu, says it is natural for couples to browse each other’s phones because they are one.

Zulu states that couples who tend to hide their phones cheat, which normally leads to divorce and marital conflicts.

