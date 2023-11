DON’T WORRY ABOUT SAMPA, I WILL SORT HIM, ECL

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) President Edgar Lungu says he knew about Miles Sampa and his behavior in a very long time ago but that like in 2015, the Matero PF suspended MP will be sorted out.

“Don’t worry about Sampa, I knew his behavior a long time & I know how to sort him out like I did in 2015,” Lungu says