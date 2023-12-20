DORA SILIYA MAKES SURPRISE RETURN

In a surprising turn of events, long-time public servant and distinguished broadcaster, Dora Siliya, has decided to return to the screen with her latest venture, a podcast and talk show titled Conversations with Dr. Dora.

Partnering with Diamond Media, this new platform seeks to delve into a diverse range of topics, steering away from politics that had previously defined much of Siliya’s career.

What sets this show apart is not just Siliya’s return to broadcasting, but also her recent academic achievement. Having earned a Ph.D. from the University of Lusaka, she is leveraging her academic prowess to guide the discussions on her show.

Scheduled to premiere on the 7th of January, 2024, at 17:55hrs on Diamond TV, the show promises a fresh perspective on issues that touch the lives of ordinary people. From reformed drug abusers to victims of gender-based violence, marginalized members of society, and exceptional talents, the diverse lineup aims to offer viewers a well-rounded and insightful experience.