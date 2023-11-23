Double blessings for Davido as Atlanta and Georgia honor him

It is raining double blessings for music superstar singer, Davido as he marks his 31st birthday during the week.

The Afrobeat singer has been honored by Atlanta and Georgia with a ‘Day’ dedicated to praising him. His lawyer, Prince Ajudua shared screenshots of the certificate of declaration.

Atlanta has officially declared November 18th, 2023 as Davido’s Day, while Fluton County, Georgia has declared November 21st, 2023 as Davido Appreciation Day.

His fans are going wild with joy over the news as they took to the comment section to hail their King.

