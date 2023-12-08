Dozens arrested in Ethiopia ahead of anti-war rally

Ethiopian security forces have arrested dozens of people ahead of an anti-war rally called by activists and opposition groups in the capital, Addis Ababa.

In a statement, a joint security and intelligence task force said 97 arrests were made, accusing the organisers of plotting to “cause disorder” in the capital.

Authorities also accused those arrested of planning to launch “terror attacks” under the guise of demonstrations.

The BBC has confirmed that at least four organisers of the rally were arrested.

The rally scheduled for Sunday is set to be held in Addis Ababa’s main square.

The organisers say they want to urge the federal army, which is engaged in security operations in the country’s two largest regions- Oromia and Amhara, to return to the barracks.

There has been an upsurge in armed clashes in Oromia after peace talks between the government and the insurgent group, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), failed.

In Amhara, clashes, which broke out in August, have continued with increased reports of drone strikes.

The government said those detained were working with the armed groups in the two regions.